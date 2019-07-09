CME programme held for Unani doctors in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Hamdard Laboratories (India) organised a continuing medical education programme for Unani practitioners here on Tuesday.

The theme of the interactive session, which attracted close to 60 Unani doctors was to understand various diseases, their burden and solutions with Unani medicine.

The medical education programme also focused on lifestyle diseases including diabetes, hypertension, liver diseases and lack of immunity and was moderated by Dr MD Viqar Hyder of Hamdard Wellness, Hyderabad.

“To promote and mainstream Unani medicine, which is an integral part of AYUSH, Hamdard has taken various initiatives such as the CME programmes and loyalty programmes,” Mansoor Ali, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (India) said. On the occasion, Unani practitioners were also felicitated.

