CME programme on infectious diseases held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) in collaboration with Gleneagles Global Hospitals organised a continuing medical education programme on ‘Infectious diseases & their impact on public health’.

Over 100 microbiologists from different parts of the country participated in the CME organised in association with Academy of Clinical Microbiology (ACM).

Doctors from varied fields and microbiologists touched upon important infection scenarios and related pathogenic effects. The increasing scenario of anti-microbial resistance was also discussed, said Dr Radha Rani from BIACH & RI and Dr Ranganathan N Iyer from Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

The programme also featured abstract, oral and poster presentations from experts in infectious diseases, and public health experts and young doctors got an opportunity to learn important topics on infectious diseases from senior faculty members.

