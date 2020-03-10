CMR hosts international conference

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: The Department of Mechanical Engineering, CMR technical campus, organised an international conference on Advanced Light Weight Materials & Structures (ICALMS-2k20) here last week.

Eminent professors from various countries attended and delivered talks on their research work. Around 400 papers were received from various participants, from which around 300 papers were published in various reputed journals like Elsevier, Springer, FME Transactions, Vehicle Dynamics and so on.

Chaiman C. Gopal Reddy, Secretary Ch.Vasanthalatha, Director Dr. A. Rajireddy, Dean Dr. M.Ahmed Ali Baig and others spoke.

