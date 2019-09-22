CMR opens its 62nd shopping mall at Dilsukhnagar

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: The 62nd shopping mall of CMR Group was inaugurated here on Saturday in the presence of actor Nabha Natesh and senior political leaders. The CMR Shopping Mall, besides Venkatadri Theatre, Balaji complex, Dilsukhnagar has a huge collection of hallmark jewellery, silver articles, sarees, textiles and readymades in store for its customers.

Senior politicians including Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy, MIM Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and others were present in the inaugural function. After inaugurating the CMR Shopping Mall, actor Nabha Natesh visited several sections of the mall to check out the brand new clothing and designer collection.

“The mall has so many buying options for women that they don’t have to go anywhere else for shopping cloths,” actor Nabha Natesh said. For the past four decades, the CMR Group has been active in retail sector, offering customers good quality clothing at wholesale prices, said CMR Chairman, Allaka Satyanarayana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter