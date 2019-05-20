CMR organises lecture on multimedia computing

By | Published: 12:38 am 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: CMR College of Engineering and Technology (CMRCET) recently organised a guest lecture by Dr. George Ghinea, Professor of Multimedia Computing, Department of Computer Science, Brunel University London, United Kingdom on Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning. Ghinea spoke mainly on applications and usage of ‘Multimedia Computing’. In his lecture, Ghinea presented a historic perspective on multimedia work and reviewed current developments in the area.

He spoke on traditional multimedia spectrum–from virtual reality applications to computer games.

The college intends to sign a memorandum of understanding with Brunel University London for research and development, and student exchange programme as a part of curriculum.

CMRCET, Secretary and Correspondent, H Gopal Reddy, Principal, Dr. VA Narayana, CSE, HoD, Dr. K. Vijaya Kumar, faculty members and students in large number took part in the programme.

