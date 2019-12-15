CMR Technical Campus selected for AICTE awards national convention

By | Published: 4:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based CMR Technical Campus was selected for participation in the national convention of AICTE Vishwakarma awards 2019 slated to be held in January next in Delhi.

The CMR Technical Campus team named ‘Prakarmic India 2.0’ was selected for its modular wheel chair for disabled persons. The wheelchair was adjudged the best in the regional convention held i Hyderabad last week.

The AICTE Vishwakarma Awards 2019 is being organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for promoting innovative spirit and scientific temperament for holistic development of society through the stake holders of its approved institutes.

As part of this event, in the first round of acceptance, a total of 1476 ideas were selected nationally. Further after second round of scrutiny, 401 ideas were selected for regional convention throughout India. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana being part of South Central Regional Office (SCRO).

Of the 31 teams that participated from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 12 were selected for National Convention to be held at AICTE Headquarters in New Delhi. Out of 12 selected teams, the CMR Technical Campus team was given the first place.

The members of the team are G Rahul Nayak, Ashley Jude, G Franklin Paul and TVS Amulya. The team was mentored by Dr. M. Ahmed Ali Baig Dean Academics, CMRTC. The Chairman C. Gopal Reddy and Director Dr. A. Raji Reddy congratulated the team.

