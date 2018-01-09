CMRF sanctions Rs 5 lakh to comedian Gundu Hanumantha Rao

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: Moved by the plight of yesteryear’s comedy actor Gundu Hanumantha Rao, the Telangana government on Sunday extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took the initiative after one of the actor’s fans tweeted about his plight on social media.

Hanumantha Rao has been suffering with kidney ailment for some time now and was undergoing dialysis treatment. But due to financial problems, he was unable to afford treatment at the hospital forcing the family members to shift him home and provide treatment. Recently, actor Chiranjeevi learnt about Hanumantha Rao’s condition through a television show and provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the veteran comedian through Movie Artists Association (MAA).

The same was brought to the notice of Minister Rama Rao through social media about a week ago and the latter pursued the issue to get necessary funds sanctioned. Informing about the CMRF help through his Twitter account on Monday, the Minister wished Hanumantha Rao a speedy recovery.