CMRIT receives Clean and Smart award in Hyderabad

Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: CMR Institute of Technology is the only campus among the engineering institutes in Telangana to have been awarded the Clean and Smart Campus awards-2019 by AICTE at National Level.

The institute in a press release said the award was given for best practices followed to sustain the clean and green environment in the campus with emphasis on avoid use of plastic such as polythene covers, plastic bottles and carry bags for shopping and other items.

Secretary and Correspondent of the institute, Ch Gopal Reddy stated the automation of certain academic and administrative activities helped in retaining the campus clean and green with limited usage of paper.

The solar power plant in the campus caters to 80 per cent of the power consumption. Besides, the staff and the students are encouraged to nurture the habit of expanding the greenery by planting saplings and not littering in the surroundings.

The Director, M Janga Reddy said the stress was to innovate the best practices further by heading towards paper free campus in the future.

The college initiated the establishment of sophisticated sewage treatment plant for recycling and reusing the treated water to reduce the water consumption, the release added.

