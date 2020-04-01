CM’s call to help migrants evokes good response in Mahbubabad

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Mahbubabad: Responding to the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to help the migrant workers in these days of crisis, several philanthropists are coming forward to help them. As a part of this, Sriram Agencies has handed over Rs 5 lakh cheque to the District Collector VP Gautham for the help of the migrant workers in the presence of Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod here on Wednesday. Representatives of the Sriram Agencies Kompally Srinivas Reddy, Sridhar Reddy and Suresh Rao have handed over the cheque. Meanwhile, Nukala Sriranga Reddy chairman of Nalanda Degree College along with principal Krishnaprashad and correspondent Doli Satyanarayana have handed over Rs 1 lakh cheque to the Collector.

On the other hand, Swarna Electricals and contractors representatives Kompally Srinivas Reddy and Sridhar Reddy have handed over Rs 5 lakh cheque to the Collector to CMRF.

The Minister also distributed 12 kg of rice and Rs 500 per family to the poor living in the Under Bridge locality, Dasari Bazar and Giriprasad Colony with the financial support of the Lions’ Club, Chetana Foundation and several private educational institutions. She also said that she would get the clothes for them. Satyavathi Rathod also handed over rice and other essential commodities to nearly 450 migrant workers and assured that they will be provided with accommodation on the premises of a school.

She said that there are about 6,000 migrant workers in Mahbubabad district.

Local MLA B Shankar Naik, ZP Chairperson A Bindhu , Municipal Chairperson Dr Rammohan Reddy, ZPTC B Venkat Reddy, SP N Koti Reddy and others were also present.

