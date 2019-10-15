CM’s campaign will ensure TRS victory: Palla    

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Suryapet: TRS in-charge for by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, to be held on October 21, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Tuesday said the campaign meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Huzurnagar on October 17 will swing the tide in favour of the TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy. Speaking to mediapersons at Huzurnagar, Rajeshwar Reddy said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the Chief Minister’s meeting, for which the people of the constituency were eagerly looking forward to. He urged the people to attend the meeting in large numbers and make it a grand success.

The TRS leader said Chandrashekhar Rao would speak about a permanent solution to the issues faced by the oustees of Pulichintala project as also about the demand for establishing Huzurnagar as a revenue division. “Fortunately, the by-election has provided an opportunity for the people to vote for TRS and consequently, for development of their constituency,” he added.

