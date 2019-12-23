CMSTEI scheme boon for tribal entrepreneurs: Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister Scheduled Tribes Entrepreneurship and Innovation Scheme has turned out to be a boon for tribal entrepreneurs seeking financial assistance to start their own business ventures in the State, said Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod. She said the State government was giving top priority to the development of underprivileged sections through its numerous schemes.

The Minister inaugurated a restaurant and a saloon among others sanctioned under CMSTEI scheme in Hyderabad on Sunday. Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Tribal Welfare commissioner Christina Z Chongthu and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi Rathod said tribal youth earlier struggled to get employment in private companies due to severe competition, but they were now able to become entrepreneurs and giving employment to others like them. “This has been possible due to the Chief Minister’s innovative schemes and tribals will always be indebted to them. Tribals are being empowered through quality education in residential schools, subsidies in various schemes, skill development and entrepreneurship development programmes among others,” she said.

