‘Co-operative banks help farmers with timely loans’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The co-operative movement has helped the farming community access loans at a low cost of interest. These investments helped in improving productivity and it also helped in poverty alleviation, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Inaugurating the corporate office of Mahesh Bank at Banjara Hills on Wednesday, he said banks play an enabling role in poverty eradication programmes.

Agriculture and small and medium enterprises were the largest employment creators and these two sectors had benefitted from the co-operative banks in the form of timely access to loans, Birla said.

Birla also said that world was look at Hyderabad for the progress that it is making in the IT sector.

Purshotamdas Mandhana, Chairman of the bank, said it had notched up a turnover of Rs 4,000 crore in the previous financial year and was set to touch Rs 4,300 crore this year.

The bank, set up over four decades ago, waded through the best and the worst financial phases the country has seen and has remained robust. It has operations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajashthan, Maharashtra and will soon launch operations in Gujarat. It employs over 650 people. The bank, to mark the launch of new office, announced to give one month salary equivalent as incentive.

Several dignitaries including Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala, Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, RBI Regional Director (AP and TS) Subrata Das and others attended the programme.

