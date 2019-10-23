Co-operative banks need reforms

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) clamping down the operations of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) has impacted the depositors adversely. But like PMC, there is a long list of failed banks. There will be many more. The failure of the bank is also impacting the other better-run cooperative banks and things will get worse if right steps are not taken to address the larger issues, say experts.

The larger impact will be felt in time to come. The co-operative banks are under siege and need a quick makeover. The co-operative banks play a significant role in financial inclusion and credit delivery to unbanked segments. PMC is only one of the over 1,500 urban co-operative banks in the country but amongst the largest. About Rs 12,000 crores of depositors’ money is at stake.

Crux Management Services president Dr Vikas Singh told Telangana Today, “The co-operate banks are feeling the heat. Neither do they have the robust information technology systems nor the operational structure to enhance customer confidence. Poor governance, unsustainable business model and unethical operations only push them sooner to the brink of irrelevance. We have seen several fade away. A few others were gasping but have been revived by mergers and consolidations.”

Regulatory responsibility

“The crisis also raises questions about the dual regulatory responsibility. While RBI pleads bipolarity, there is no denying that the regulator has ‘adequate’ power to supervise. It is time we bring in the regulator under scrutiny and ask some tough questions to ensure that we avoid large-scale fraud in financial institutions. The disadvantaged and the small businesses pay the price for every large-scale fraud,” he pointed out.

Auditors need to be questioned too. Internal audit system needs to be revamped. It should proactively identify the risks and suggest mitigation. The dual regulator structure is unstable. Also crony capitalism has been hurting the system.

Talking about other issues, he said, “Directors are elected by members and very often the borrowers get to nominate their own directors, while depositors are not represented as these co-operative banks accept deposits from non-members as well. On the surface, the PMC bank failed because of inadequate internal control, financial irregularities and underreporting of exposures.”

Several measures need to be looked at. The frequency and intensity of supervision has to be more robust, as every co-operative bank is highly leveraged. Poor governance increases the risk. The government would do well to merge them to no more than 50. This will balance the economies of scale. Convert the merged entities into small finance banks. Overhaul governance structure, focus on ‘fit and proper’ character of the directors, and make the regulators accountable and auditors more so. Implement RBI panel recommendations such as creating an umbrella organisation for co-operative banks and instituting a board that could supervise the board of directors and give more power and control to the regulator.

Penal action

There is a need to reform the regulatory system and put in place a mechanism to penalise and punish regulatory lapses, thereby prevent collusion between regulators, bank leadership, auditors and corporate sectors. This may need judicial reforms as well. The judicial mechanism must be swift but fair and the punishment must be exemplary. It is also essential to decouple the regulator from the regulation so that the regulator too is accountable, Singh recommends.

C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) says, “If there has been any mismanagement of PMC Bank, RBI should take serious action on the top officials of the Bank who are responsible instead of putting the depositors into troubles. Similarly, as the regulator, RBI knows everything what is going on all the banks. How irregularities in PMC Bank were overlooked by the RBI and how RBI can escape from this responsibility?”

