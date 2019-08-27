CoA asks David-led senior panel to select team

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: With the stalemate continuing in the affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the CoA has asked the last season’s senior selection committee of Noel David (chairman), Vijay Mohan Raj, Vivek Jaisimha, Noshir Mehta and Arvind Shetty to select the team and coach for the upcoming Vijay Hazare one-day cricket tournament only.

It may be noted that the July 21 Annual General Meeting had appointed a three-member committee of MV Narasmha Rao, SL Venkatapathy Raju and Purnima Rau as Cricket Advisory Committee (CAS) as per the Lodha Committee recommendations. The CAC, however, failed to take off as none of the members received any letter from CoA even as their names were rectified by the AGM. The cricketers insisted that they need to get a letter from CoA. The CAC, which comprises of only international cricketers as suggested by Lodha Committee, was supposed to select the new selection committee and coach for the season.

But with no CAC being formed in the near future, there was a cloud of uncertainty before the CoA decided to ask the David-led selection committee to pick the team and coach for the one-day tournament, which is set to kick off from September 25. The selectors got a letter from Ratnakar Shetty, one of the CoA members.

Incidentally, David along with Vivek Jaisimha, Rajesh Yadav, Shivaji Yadav and Abdul Azeem were named in the junior selection committee by the AGM.

