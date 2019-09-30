Coach Brown hopes to make his mark

By | Published: 12:40 am 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Coach Phil Brown of the Hyderabad Football Club, the new entrant in the sixth season of the Indian Super League from the city, is thrilled at the glorious past of the city which had many Olympians and he hopes to make his mark and revive the game of football.

The 60-year-old former Hull City manager said that the city of Hyderabad has a rich football culture and he and his team HFC will try to bring back the glory of 50s and 60s. “I am really looking forward to the new season. The Indian football is exciting. I was with the highest level of football in England and now with the highest level of football in India. I really want to make a mark in Indian football as well as in the city football. We hope to achieve what Hyderabad achieved in the 50s and 60s. I want to reinvent the city football. Cricket is massive in India and I want football to challenge cricket,” he said in an exclusive interview with Telangana Today.

The Hyderabad Football Club had replaced crisis-hit Pune City FC for the new season and the coach says the change in guard in ownership is a challenge. “Whatever we did at Pune was fantastic for me. It gave a platform for me in India to show what I can do. The change of ownership was a seamless transformation. The new ownership brings

excitement. There are challenges. But we need to work together for a good relationship. It is like marriage. I only met the owners a couple of weeks ago.”

Brown had a two-decade coaching career in England and he guided the Pune City FC to semifinals last year. He is confident of continuing the good work with the new team as well. However, he conceded that they were a bit lagging in the recruitment of players but hopes to find right balance in the team. “The team is right now undergoing training camp in Goa. We came here to have a look at the facilities here. There needs to be much work done in that area. We had played four friendly matches and we did ok. We are going to play a few more games and try to get the team in shape. I still have three weeks to work on the team and make decisions. There are a couple foreign players yet to join the team. We have good Indian talent as well with Kamaljit Singh leading the team.”

He also lauded that the quality of the ISL is top-notch and hopes to see both ISL and I-League in a single format. “ISL is a fantastic division. The format should be ISL and I League together. I don’t know whether that will happen ever. The 10 teams in ISL are very well run franchises. The rules are clear. In terms of competition, I don’t think any team is jumping out. You need to invest heavily in the team to see the winning streak. But for me, it is about planning and preparations. If you have major injuries, you may struggle. If you don’t carry any niggle you may win. As a coach, we all are facing the same challenges.”

