Coal mine mishap, two miners injured in Mancherial

Mancherial: Two coal miners sustained injuries when the roof of an underground coal mine caved in on them in Srirampur on Tuesday. Their medical condition is learned to be stable. It is the second mishap occurred at the mine in the span of a month. Sources said that the injured miners were identified as K Poshaiah and G Mallaiah working with the RK-5 underground mine.

While Poshaiah received injuries near his right eye, Mallaiah had a wound at his left knee as the portion of roof collapsed on them when they were engaged in mining the coal at around 10.30 am. They were immediately shifted to an Area Hospital of Singareni Collieries Company Limited. Their medical is said to be out of danger.

Members of various trade unions visited the hospitals and found out about the accident. They demanded the authorities of the coal giant to step up safety in underground mines and to take precautionary measures to avoid recurrence of similar events in future. They said that the miners were working in the mines, risking their lives.

On September 2 last, a coal cutter, Rathnam Lingaiah (54) died on the spot and four others sustained injuries as a portion of the roof of the similar underground mine collapsed on them due to an explosion occured when a drilling machine accidentally touched leftover explosives. Lingaiah was a resident of Mandmarri and is survived by a wife and three children.

