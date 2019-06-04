Coal worker killed in RK 5B roof collapse

By | Published: 4:20 pm

Mancherial: A 52-year old coal miner at work in RK 5B underground mine belonging to Srirampur Area died and another miner sustained injuries as part of the mine roof collapsed on Monday night. Sources said that the deceased was identified as Ramulu, a trammer of the mine and a native of Abraham Nagar in Ramakrishnapur town. Condition of the injured persons is said to be stable.

Ramulu had serious injuries as the surface of the mine caved resulting in instantaneous death for him. His colleague received minor injuries. Some co-workers alerted the officials of the mine who in turn shifted the victim and injured to a Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Area Hospital in Ramakrishnapur.

Meanwhile, a large number of coal miners and members of various trade unions rushed to the hospital and demanded the SCCL to take preventive measures for ensuring safety of workers. They wanted compensation and government job to the kin of the victim. Authorities of the coal giant ordered an inquiry into the incident.