Cocoa may curb MS fatigue

By | Published: 8:45 pm 9:09 pm

According to a new study published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry, cocoa may help curb the fatigue that is typically associated with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Cocoa, like dark chocolate, is rich in flavonoids and is associated with anti-inflammatory properties. The findings, if confirmed in larger studies, may offer a simple dietary approach to a persistent and hard to treat symptom.

According to the study, the causes of mental and physical fatigue experienced by people with MS are complex, and likely to include neural, inflammatory, metabolic, and psychological factors.

The researcher say, none of the currently available approaches offer long-term relief.

Study experts randomly assigned 40 adults recently diagnosed with the relapsing remitting form of MS and fatigue to drink a cup of either high flavonoid cocoa powder mixed with heated rice milk (19) or a low flavonoid version (21) every day for six weeks.

Participants were instructed to wait 30 minutes before taking any prescribed medication or eating or drinking anything else, but otherwise to stick to their usual diet.

Fatigue and fatigability were formally assessed before the start, at the mid-point, and at the end of the trial.

After six weeks, there was a small improvement in fatigue in 11 of those drinking high flavonoid cocoa compared with eight of those drinking the low flavonoid version. Those drinking the high flavonoid version showed a 45 per cent improvement in subjectively assessed fatigue and an 80 per cent improvement in walking speed.

Although not objectively measured, pain symptoms also improved more in the high flavonoid group.