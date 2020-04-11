Code19 online hackahon to find solutions for corona crisis

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: Code19 online hackathon has begun and about 374 youngsters from Hyderabad – second largest number of participants — are contesting in the national hackathon to invent solutions to combat the pandemic in India.

About 6,000 innovators and developers from India and abroad are competing individually or in teams to create open-source solutions to the problems of the Covid-19 crisis.

The 72-hour event, hosted by the Silicon-Valley-based Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation, will conclude on April 13 at 9 pm. Total prize money of $34,000 is up for grabs for winners who will be announced on April 21, 2020. While Hyderabad accounts for the second largest number of participants from a single city while Bengaluru has the highest participants at 533, followed by Chennai at 293, Delhi at 283, Kolkata at 208 and Mumbai at 226.

90% participants below 25 years of age

The open source ideas and innovations would be available for scaling and implementation across the country to help the society cope with the pandemic and its aftermath. Out of the total number of participants, one-fourth are females with 90 per cent of the participants below 25 years of age.

1,142 innovative ideas

As many as 82 participants from overseas are also presenting their solutions. About 1,142 innovative ideas have been submitted by the participants across six themes related to meeting the coronavirus crisis.

