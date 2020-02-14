CoE focusing on Industry 4.0 to come up at NIT-Warangal

By | Published: 12:04 am

Warangal Urban: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) on Thursday with Siemens Industry Software India Private Ltd (Siemens) and MTAB Technology Center Private Ltd (MTC) to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) that focuses on Industry 4.0 and Digital Manufacturing.

It is a turnkey project, approved by MHRD, where Siemens and MTC will establish and operate for three years 14 state of the art labs in over 25000 Sq. Ft. space at NITW with a total cost of nearly Rs 172 crore to train faculty, students and industry personnel. This CoE will cater to the current and futuristic requirements of the industry, with Siemens and its partner MTC contributing nearly Rs 151.5 crores to this project and NIT Warangal contributing Rs 20.23 crore. The CoE is an interdisciplinary, industry backed center focused on developing skill excellence in the field of Design, Digitization and Industry 4.0.

Through the training and implementation of industry-relevant technology and processes, the center will facilitate a multi-disciplinary learning environment across Technology, Engineering, and Science and Management faculties. It will meet the demands of the industries’ ever-changing processes and help build skills around collaboration and innovation. The center will leverage Siemens and MTC’s capability to draw upon the expertise from various areas of automotive, automotive suppliers, Aerospace, Defense and their suppliers, Industrial Engineering, Electrical and Process Industries such as Pharma, Food and Beverage, Chemical etc. and provide its partners with knowledge and tools.

The labs being established are Product Digitization, Process Digitization, Performance Digitization, SMART Factory Industry 4.0with Industrial IoT Lab, CNC Machining Lab & Prototyping, Industrial Robotics Welding Lab, Mechatronics, Automation, Process Instrumentation and Electrical Energy Lab. The center aims to focus on Research and Development and bridge the skill gap of students vis-à-vis Today’s industry needs and impart state-of-the-art industry-oriented training. The mission of this Centre of Excellence is to promote advancement and implementation of advanced digitalization in manufacturing concepts through research and education partnership with the industry. With this aim, NIT Warangal will be the forerunner and commits to bridge the skill gap of students vis-à-vis industry needs and impart state-of-the-art consultancy to industries in the region to help foster significant innovation and learning in technical education.

Under the leadership of Prof. N V Ramana Rao, Director NIT Warangal, NITW embarks on this venture to establish this state of art Center of Excellence in Industry 4.0 & Digital Manufacturing with Siemens and MTC. S Goverdhan Rao, Registrar; Prof. A Venugopal, Dean (academic); advisor to the Director on corporate affairs Prof. CSRK Prasad and other Deans and HoDs took part in the sign-in ceremony.

