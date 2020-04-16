Hyderabad: Coempt offers 3-month free engg online course

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibilty, Manipal Group’s Coempt Eduteck Private Limited is offering students a three-month free access to engineering e-learning courseware covering over 165 subjects and more than 700 practical e-lab experiments it has developed using such multimedia components as animation, voiceover, text and pictures.

Due to the lockdown, the academic studies and exam preparations of students have been badly affected causing stress to many of them in these troubled times.

VSN Raju, CEO, Coempt in a press release said, “The use of Coempt’s learning management system helps in the delivery of educational material online, for instance, lecture slides, PPT, PDF tasks and learning activities. And our step to make our courses available online for free is to support the student and teaching communities at these critical times.”

Coempt is providing students free access to its learning portal, www.edulib.in, also featured in the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) website, the release added.

Interested students can log in through their PCs or laptops using Internet to access Coempt’s courseware. They can create their unique login IDs by filling in a brief registration form to access this e-learning platform.

