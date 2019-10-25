Coffee saviour of man with rare disorder

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: In the end, it was the simple act of drinking coffee that brought relief to a 33-year-old male patient who was suffering from involuntary movement of limbs and face, a rare medical condition caused by genetic mutation.

Researchers from Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) not only identified the gene responsible for the mutation but also identified caffeine, the natural stimulant available in coffee that had the potential to stop the patient’s involuntary limb and face movements.

“It’s been three months since we have put the patient on a coffee regimen and he has reported 90 per cent reduction in his involuntary movement of limbs. Long-term follow-up will be done to understand the benefits of caffeine and the ailment,” says senior scientist from CDFD, Dr. Ashish Dalal.

Interacting with presspersons on Thursday during an open day at CDFD, the researchers said that the ground breaking treatment to the genetic disorder has brought relief to the patient.

Hailing from Bengaluru, the man was first admitted to Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre, Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals under senior neurologist Dr. Kuldeep Shetty and medical geneticist Dr. S.J Patil.

Quality of life hit

The uncontrolled movements of the limbs and face used to happen in bouts of 10 to 15 times per day, lasting a few minutes, which impacted the patient’s quality of life. “The doctors from Narayana Hrudayalaya brought the patient to us and we decided to sequence his genome and look for anomalies. The sequencing revealed a mutation in ADCY5 gene. The condition usually responds to certain drugs but in this case, the medicines did not work,” Dr. Ashish explained.

The CDFD researchers literally stumbled on a breakthrough, when they came across a study from researchers from France in June this year. “We found that French researchers also identified ADCY5 mutation in involuntary movements in a man and his daughter. Apparently, there was reduction in such movements after consumption of coffee. They employed coffee therapy on another 11-year-old boy with the same mutation and the response was encouraging,” the researchers said.

Within a few days, the CDFD researchers and doctors decided to put the Bengaluru patient on a coffee regimen. “It’s been three months and the patient has responded very well to the treatment. We will continue to follow up on the patient to find long-term impact of the treatment modality,” they added.

