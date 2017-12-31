Cognisable crimes in Hyderabad see upward swing in 2017

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: As many as 1,07,428 cognisable crimes were reported in 2017 when compared to 95,124 in 2016, registering an increase of 12.93 per cent. This was stated by the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy during annual press conference here on Saturday.

There is a significant decrease in murder for gain and murders, however, there is a rise in burglaries, ordinary thefts, dacoities and robberies.

“Numbers are not important. We have to see whether organised crime and gangs are under control,” he said. He explained that rapid urbanisation in areas coming under Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates and Khammam district contributed for the increase in cases.

Taking a cue from Hyderabad Task Force wing, the department has decided to set up similar wings in nine Commissionerates to control organised crimes and gangs. There are over 50,000 cases that are under investigation across the State and efforts would be made to complete the investigation at the earliest by making it as a yardstick to the station house officers, he explained. There is also a rise in bodily offences like kidnap, rape, rioting and hurt cases.

However, out of 1,414 rape cases, 349 are related to elopement and love affairs. During 2017, over 14,528 cases were reported in gender crime category as against 12,281 in 2016 with an increase of 18.03 per cent.

As many as 1,136 cybercrimes were registered in 2017 when compared to 513 in 2016. Cases of tele-phishing are on the rise. In these cases, fraudsters posing as bank officials were calling gullible persons on phone and extracting critical information, including Card Verification Value (CVV) numbers and One-Time Password (OTP) etc of credit and debit cards, he said.

The culprits were misusing such information for fraudulent transactions. During the year, fraudsters got conviction in two cybercrime cases and this is remarkable achievement with regard to appreciation of digital evidence in the court.

Property crime

In 2017, total property lost was Rs 112 crore and property recovered was Rs 55.30 crore whereas in 2016, property lost was Rs 93.19 crore and property recovered was Rs 50.99 crore.

Percentage of property recovery in 2017 was 49.04 per cent whereas in 2016, it was 54.72 per cent.

Police did wonderful job in Adilabad: DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Saturday lauded the police in Adilabad for controlling violence at Utnoor and its surroundings in the district during a clash between Adivasis and lambadas.

Asked about the delay in sending additional forces to the violence-hit areas in the district, he said, “It takes time to respond in far-flung places and small habitations. But the Adilabad district police approach was wonderful in bringing the situation under control,” he explained.

He said the district police mobilized resources and ensured a peaceful atmosphere in the affected areas. To another question on delay in getting reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory, he said an online monitoring system was introduced last month.

Reddy said new vehicles would be provided to the police in districts. Akin to the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police, a Facebook and Twitter accounts would be opened for the police in districts for the convenience of people.

Crime against women on rise

Hyderabad: Crime against women registered an increase of over 18.30 per cent in the State in 2017. According to statistics released by the police, as many as 14,528 cases were reported in 2017 as against 12281 in 2016 registering an increase of over 18.30 per cent. Dowry murders, dowry deaths, cases booked under Dowry Prohibition Act, rape, kidnap and outraging the modesty of woman had registered an upward trend.

The department has chalked out plans to set up Bharosa centres across the State. These centres would support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace.