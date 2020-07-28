Cognizant to acquire Cloud solutions provider New Signature

By | Published: 9:08 pm

New York: Global software major Cognizant on Tuesday announced it has acquired New Signature, one of the world’s largest independent Microsoft public cloud transformation specialists, for an undisclosed sum.

This is Cognizant’s fifth cloud-related acquisition this year and the latest acquisition would expand the company’s hyperscale cloud advisory services.

New Signature’s more than 500 Cloud experts, based primarily in the US, the UK and Canada, will join Cognizant’s newly-formed Microsoft Business Group.

“The pace of cloud adoption continues to accelerate across industries, with Microsoft’s cloud solutions among the preferred technologies to help transform and strengthen businesses,” Greg Hyttenrauch, President, Cognizant Digital Systems and Technology, said in a statement.

“Acquiring New Signature will enrich our cloud-first capabilities and complement our increasing strengths as a Microsoft partner”.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

“In joining Cognizant, we will have access to Cognizant’s deep industry expertise and global scale, and together, provide best-in-class cloud solutions for the intelligent workplace, applied innovation, and managed services,” said Jeff Tench, Chief Executive Officer, New Signature.

New Signature is one of 70 certified Azure Expert Managed Service Providers worldwide and has 16 Gold Microsoft Competencies or specialisations.