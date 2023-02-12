| Col Ck Nayudu Trophy Balas Ton Wins It For East Zone

Col CK Nayudu Trophy: Bala’s ton wins it for East Zone

P Bala scored an unbeaten 128 as East Zone defeated North East Zone by 150 runs in the first round match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: P Bala scored an unbeaten 128 as East Zone defeated North East Zone by 150 runs in the first round match of the BCCI Senior Men’s Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the ECIL Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Brief Scores: East Zone 274/4 in 50 overs (P Bala 128 no, Mita Paul 63) bt North East Zone 124 in 47.2 overs (PA Acharjee 3/16, Mamta Paswan 2/13);

West Zone 233 in 48.1 overs (Jayu Jadeja 92; B Anusha 4/29, S Sanjana 4/39) lost to South Zone 234/5 in 48.5 overs (G Divya 77, Minnu Mani 74no);

Central Zone 189 in 48.1 overs (Priya Mishra 3/37) lost to North Zone 191/5 in 49.4 overs (Taniya Sapna Bhatia 55no).