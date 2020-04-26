Cold storage aid keeping commodity prices under check

By | Published: 12:08 am 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: Cold storage chain in the State is playing a key role in handling the agri produce. They are responsible for keeping the prices of the commodities near constant, according to Kiran Gubba, Chief Executive Officer, Gubba Cold Storage.

Most of the cold storages in our State are dependent on red chillies, tamarind, spices, oranges, apples, dry fruits and seeds, he said.

“The operations and arrivals are pretty normal and 80 to 90 per cent of the cold storage is being utilised even under the Covid-19 circumstances,” he said adding there are about 140 cold storages in Telangana.

The cold storage industry is prepared to handle the high volume of agri-products in our State. According to Government data, paddy is now cultivated in more than 90 lakh acres across Telangana. Maize production reached 15 lakhs MT and cotton 17 lakh MT. About 65,000 MT oranges were cultivated in Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar.

The warehouse industry is betting big for the decade to come. New cold storage facilities are bound to come in the State and will attract sizable investments. The market is getting also getting organised, he said.

From the company perspective, Gubba has a total capacity of 1,50,000 tons spread across 17 cold storage plants in nine locations. Its current utilisation is around 80% and the commodities preserved are fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat products, ice creams, frozen vegetables seeds pharmaceutical products. “We are handling close to 3,000 tonnes a day and are focusing on pharmaceutical sector and seed sector,” said Kiran.

According to him, handling manpower is critical under the Covid-19 circumstances. Managing inventory and ensuring safety parameters and enforcing social distancing are the current challenges. “A safe working environment has to be demonstrated on court by the team and the management to encourage the staff,” he said supply chains need to be brought back for hassle free movement of farm produce. Cold storages in the State have ample space for storing farm produce.

