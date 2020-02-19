Collective efforts must for developing towns: Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Khammam: Elected representatives, local bodies members and officials have to make collective efforts towards development of towns in the district, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has said.

Priority had to be given to provide basic amenities to the citizens as part of ensuing Pattana Pragathi. Focus should be laid on Mission Bhagiratha water supply, road repairs and sanitation, the Minister said during a preparatory meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by elected members of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), Sathupalli, Wyra and Madhira Municipalities, Municipal Commissioners and district officials. Ajay Kumar noted that as per the new Municipal Act 10 per cent of the budget of a municipality had to be allotted to green plans. Municipalities should make plans to create their own income generating sources, he said.

The Minister described ‘Pattana Pragathi’ as the first step towards betterment of amenities in towns and cities. “Developmental plans have to be chalked out as per the needs of the citizens in accordance with the new Municipal Act. Following the success of ‘Palle Pragathi’ the State government has decided to implement ‘Pattana Pragathi’ aiming to develop and beautify towns and cities. Everyone concerned must contribute towards its success in Khammam district,” he said.

Steps had to be taken to identify locations for setting up vegetable, meat and poultry markets, construction of public toilets, dumping yards. All works identified have to be grounded and completed within the next eight months, Ajay Kumar pointed out.

Special focus had to be laid on developing tank bunds and setting up open gyms, he said adding that immediate steps should be taken to form municipal ward committees for development of the wards.

District Collector RV Karnan explained about the nature of works that had to be taken up in towns and cities where the residents expectations would be high in terms of civic services. Elected members had to cooperate in delivering the public needs.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, MLAs L Ramulu Naik, S Venkata Veeraiah, Khammam Mayor G Papalal, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Snehalatha Mogili and others were present.

