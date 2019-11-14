Collective efforts must for protection of child rights: Khammam Collector

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan stressed on the need for collective efforts for the protection of child rights. Right to education has been the most important of all steps taken and all the concerned departments and NGOs should ensure that every child gets education, he said. School dropouts have to be readmitted to schools for continuation of their studies, the Collector stressed.

Addressing a meeting held at the Collectorate marking the commencement of Child Rights Week on Thursday, The Collector advised students to make use of the opportunities being provided by the State government and at least complete graduation for a better future. Karnan, expressing grave concern over the increasing incidents of violence against children, wanted the public, governmental and non-governmental agencies to come forward to stop violence against children.

He also told the children to contact Childline-1098 in case they face any problems at schools or outside or at homes.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and senior civil judge Vinod Kumar said that the authority had been striving to safeguard legal rights of the children. Efforts are being made to bring all departments concerned with child rights under one umbrella so that their rights could be protected in an effective manner, he stated.

Director of Childline-1098 and chairman of Child Welfare Committee ML Prasad highlighted the importance of treating both girls and boys equally without any prejudices. The county will be safe and healthy only when the children are treated and protected well by providing safe enviroment, he noted.

The guests at the meeting released a poster with the theme ‘Be the reason for a child’s smile’. The programme was organised under the aegis of Childline-1098. An awareness rally was taken out in the streets of the city on the day. ACP G Srinivas Rao, RPF CI Madhusudhan, Childline-1098 director Prameela, coordinator K Srinivas, Dr K Pradeep and others were present.

