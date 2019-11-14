Collective efforts need for survival of TKHH saplings: Thungathurthy MLA

By | Published: 12:10 am

Suryapet: Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore on Wednesday underlined the need for united efforts by the people and officials for ensuring survival of each and every sapling planted as a part of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram in the district and the State.

Launching the planting of saplings along the State Highway No 365 from Jangaon to Suryapet at Phanigiri in Nagaram mandal, Kishore said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken up Haritha Haram with an aim to create a healthy atmosphere in the State and also ensure ecological balance. The elected representatives and officials should take responsibility to motivate the people to plant saplings and ensure their survival at any cost. Haritha Haram, a flagship programme of the State government, was also aimed at increasing the forest and green coverage area.

Stating that Haritha Haram was also extensively taken up in rural areas also, he exuded confidence that TKHH would turn all villages as green villages in the State. Keeping in mind the problems in transpiration of saplings to the villages from nurseries at mandal headquarters, the government has setup nurseries at villages for the purpose of afforestation programme, he said. In the new Panchayat Raj Act, the State government has made plantation as the responsibility of grama panchayats. The MLA asked surpanches of the grama panchayats to take the responsibility of improving greenery in the village.

