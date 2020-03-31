Collective efforts will end pandemic: Balka Suman

By | Published: 12:13 am

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman contributed Rs 5 lakh to the district administration in its efforts to control the spread of novel coronavirus and for relief measures. He handed over the cheque to Collector Bharati Hollikeri here on Monday evening.

Suman requested public representatives of both urban and rural local bodies including, chairpersons of municipalities, councilors and sarpanches to generously donate funds to the government, which was going an extra mile to contain the virus in Telangana. He added that collective efforts could prevent the disease.

The MLA urged public to stay home and to practice social distance for breaking the chain of the virus. He wanted them to follow the ongoing lockdown by remaining indoors till April 14. He informed that he had sought police department to take stringent action against those who circulate fake information with regard to the corona virus.

Earlier, Suman and Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha convened a review meeting with district authorities. He said that the government was making all out efforts to prevent the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the state. He narrated steps taken by it in stopping the virus and in extending support to the victims of the disease.

The government whip informed that the government was taking a slew of measures for protecting health of the public and district administration was leaving no stone to accomplish the mission with the help of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. He cited action plan devised for procuring paddy and maize at an estimated cost of Rs 30,000 crore.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Mancherial DCP K Uday Kumar, District Health and Medical Officer Dr A Bheeshma, Civil Supplies Officer Venkateshwarlu and Agriculture Officer Veeraiah were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .