Collector asks to speed up road expansion works in Yadadri-Bhongir

By | Published: 12:24 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: District Collector Anitha Ramachandran on Wednesday instructed officials concerned to speed up works of road expansion as a part of Yadadri development.

As re-alignment of Mission Bhagiratha pipelines was required for expansion of roads in Yadagirigutta and also road around the hill shrine, which is used by devotees for Giri Pradakshina, the Collector held a review meeting in her chamber at the District Collectorate with officials of departments of Road & Buildings, and Rural Water Supply to discuss the required measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha Ramachandran said the works of road expansion at Yadadri should be completed as early as possible. She instructed officials to send the proposal to the Engineer-in-Chief of R&B with estimates for the expansion works. Alternative pipelines should be laid in areas where Mission Bhagiratha pipelines were removed following road accident.

Officials also explained the Collector about the proposed road expansion works using a map.

Superintendent Engineer of R&B Vasantha Naik, Superintendent Engineer of Rural Water Supply Y Krishnaiah and other officials were also attended the review meeting.