Collector briefs CS on COVID-19 situation in Gadwal district

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Collector Sruthi Ojha has informed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a video conference with all district collectors that there were 19 COVID-19 positive cases in the district and that 124 primary contacts of these 19 patients were identified by the district administration.

She said that out of 122 persons who underwent testing for coronavirus, 57 persons had turned negative to the virus and the results for rest of them were awaited. The other two persons were yet to be tested, she has informed.

Clarifying that all 19 positive cases in the district were of those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi in March second week, she said that all their houses were in the six containment zones in the district. She has also said that movement of people in those containment zones was prohibited and health staff, including an ANM, ASHA worker and an anganwadi teacher were going door-to-door in every ward of a containment area, checking the health condition of the residents of the area every day, in addition to deputing a medical officer to attend to any medical and healthcare exigency arising in any of the households.

She has said that essential commodities were being delivered to every household with the help of around 60 volunteers and said that all the primary contacts of the positive cases were being kept in government’s quarantine centre at the district hospital, continuously monitoring their health condition.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .