Collector comes to aid of Kinnera folk singer

Hyderabad: No one and nothing, even folk art, it appears, is immune, neither from the Covid-19 pandemic nor from its impact. Several folk artistes have had their livelihood snatched away by the pandemic and the consequent lockdown. The case of Narayanpet-based renowned Kinnera folk singer Dakalli Poshappa, one of the last surviving Kinnera performers in the country, is a classic example. With no income at all over the last few months, the elderly man, who does not have a permanent house to live in either, was staring at an uncertain future.

That is, till Narayanpet District Collector D Hari Chandana came to know about his situation. The Collector deputed a special officer to check on Poshappa and to provide relief material and monetary support to him.

“We gave him food and ration and ensured that he will be getting pension under the old age category. Apart from that, we bought his Kinnera instruments, one for the Collectorate, since we wanted to preserve it as a cultural heritage. We are also planning to provide housing for him,” Hari Chandana said.

Poshappa moves around and sings songs of Meera Saheb, Panduga Sayyanna and Bandlolla Kurmanna among others to the accompaniment of the Kinnera, a stringed instrument native to the nomadic tribes in the Deccan region made by the singers themselves.

With his health deteriorating due to old age, Poshappa was finding it difficult to go out and perform. The Covid-19 pandemic only added to his woes.

Apart from the district administration’s move to help Poshappa, art and culture enthusiast Jaywant Naidu has also initiated an online fundraising campaign on crowdfunding portal Milaap, titled ‘Save Telangana Folklore tradition and Dakalli Poshappa, Kinnera singer’.

