Collector Divya Devarajan pitches for improving literacy in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Adilabad: Collector Divya Devarajan pitched for the united efforts to achieve 100 percent literacy in the Adilabad district. She was the chief guest at an event held to mark World Literacy Day, at Ankoli village of Adilabad Rural mandal on Sunday.

She, who taught Telugu and English alphabets to local Bharati Bai by writing on a slate, said that people had been duped by the realtors during registrations of properties for being illiterate. Stressing on the adult education, she urged women and men to learn basics of education irrespective of their age group. Both knowledge and empowerment could be achieved with the help of literacy, she added.

The IAS officer assured that she would once again visit the village in three months and assess the literacy levels of the residents. The Collector, who took part in rally taken out on the same, requested the villagers to improve their writing and reading abilities. She handed over pens and textbooks to elderly people of the habitation. District Educational Officer Ravinder Reddy, Adult Education deputy director A Srinivas Reddy and many others were aslo present at the programme.

