Collector helps orphanages in Warangal

Published: 11:16 pm

Warangal Urban: After learning about the plight of the organisers of the orphanages due to the lockdown, Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha came to their rescue by helping them in getting vegetables on Saturday.

She ensured that the orphanages including Sahrudaya, Amma, Oasis and Mallikamba Manovikasa Kendram get the vegetables that would last for four days with the help of the horticulture department. The officials went to these orphanages and handed over the vegetables. Warangal Urban Horticulture Officer R Srinivasa Rao, Rural Horticulture Officer S Shankar and Child Protection Officer G Mahender Reddy participated in it.

