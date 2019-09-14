Collector inspects Action Plan works in Nizamabad

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Nizamabad: As part of 30 day action plan, Nizamabad collector M Rammohan Rao inspected rural areas in Nizamabad district, collector ordered officials to maintain cleanliness and keep sanitation properly.

MRM Rao inspected Barkatpura bypass road, Chandrashekhar colony circle, New Collectorate, Arsapally, Malapally, Quilla, Yellammagutta, Railway kaman areas in Nizamabad city.

Collector said that municipal corporation officials should maintain sanitation properly, from sanitation worker to municipal commissioner everyone should be vigilant and put special focus on sanitation, lift the garbage every day and sent it to dump yard.

Later Rao inspected 30 day action plan at Aakula konduru of Makloor mandal, he said that the Telangana government designed the 30 day action plan to maintain sanitation, increase infrastructure facilities and increase greenery in the villages. To implement it successfully officials and public representatives should work with responsibility and succeed it.

Rao urged the villagers to remove weed by performing sharamadanam at various department buildings in the village, plant avenue plantation along the roads, develop the grave yards and dumping yards, which are allocated to the villages.

Nizamabad MPDO and Aakula Konduru Sarpanch Ashok participated in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter