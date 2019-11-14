Collector inspects paddy purchasing centres in Kamareddy

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy District Collector N Satyanarayana urged farmers to bring along their documents like bank passbook, Aadhaar card and pattadar passbook when they come to paddy purchasing centres with their produce to facilitate immediate completion of online process.

The Collector was speaking after inspecting paddy purchasing centres at Malltummeda and Shetpally Sangareddy villages of Nagireddypet in the district on Thursday. “If the documents are in order, the amount due to farmers for their produce will be credited into their bank accounts within 48 hours,” he said.

Satyanarayana said the district administration, anticipating 5 lakh tonnes of paddy yield in the district, had decided to set up 224 paddy purchasing centres in the district, of which 176 centres had already started operations. He said so far, these centres had procured 24,356 tonnes of paddy at a cost of Rs 45 crore, and details of 10,000 tonnes had already been posted online.

Agriculture extension officers should attest the tenant farmers as also those cultivating in forest lands. They too should bring their bank account and Aadhaar cards along with their paddy produce and allowed them to sell up to 50 quintals, Collector said. He also inspected the Lingapur paddy purchasing centre arrangements in Kamareddy mandal.

Yellareddy RDO Devender Reddy, Nagireddypet Market Committee chairman Rajireddy, Tahasildar Padmavathi and AEO Bhavathi, PACCS CEO Kistaiah were present.

