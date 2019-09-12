Collector serves notices to three officers in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao has served show-cause notices on three officials after surprise visits to three villages in Kondapur Mandal on Thursday.

Initiating action against them for skipping duties during the 30-day action plan in their respective villages, the Collector served notices on Special Officer of Marepally, Ravikrishna, Field Assistant of Saidapur village, Balaiah, Panchayat Secretary of Antha Sagar village, Md Jakir. Rao also felicitated sarpanch Aruna Sridhar and Panchayat Secretary Kiran of Saidapur village for working hard in implementing the 30-day action plan.

During his surprise visit to Marepally, the Collector, accompanied officials and elected representatives, inspected each and every corner of the village. He asked the villages to put a collective effort to remove bushes besides filling up all the unused wells. Rao also instructed the officials to serve notices on citizens who were not removing the bushes at their houses, which will become a breeding grounds for mosquitos.

The Collector called upon the citizens, officials and elected representatives to join hands to make their village clean and green by implementing the 30-day action plan. Rao asked the respective Special officer to spend a night in the village on September 13.

