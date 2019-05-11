Collector suspends field assistant in Sangareddy

By | Published: 1:46 am

Sangareddy: Collector M Hanumantha Rao has suspended field assistant of Chimnapur village of Kandi mandal holding him responsible for the poor growth of saplings in the nursery.

During an inspection of the nursery here on Saturday, the Collector found that the proper care of plants was not being taken at the nursery. However, he has given an opportunity to the field assistant to amend his mistake. Rao has offered to revoke the suspension if he puts everything right at the nursery in a fortnight.

He expressed disappointment after seeing 90 saplings with stunted growth.

Meanwhile, the Collector also inspected another nursery located at Mamidipally village in the same mandal. Rao appreciated the nursery owner Mohammad Yusuf for taking proper care of plants.

He instructed the forest officials to be prepared for ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram,’ a mass plantation drive to be taken up by Telangana government soon. To examine the growth of saplings, the Collector said that he would inspect one or two nurseries every day to prepare the entire administration for mass plantation.

