Collector urges Advasis to excel in academics in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Adilabad: District Collector Divya Devarajan urged Adivasis to excel in academics and to secure governments jobs. She was speaking at an event held to felicitate both the Collector and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier for merging Mallapur with Indravelli mandal, on Friday evening.

Divya, Warrier, Utnoor RDO Vijay Kumar, DSP David and DRDO Project Director Rajeshwar Rathod were accorded a traditional yet grand welcome by the aboriginals, who played musical instruments and presented dance shows to receive the officials. Then, they were honored by shawls and flower bouquets for playing vital role in including the village in Indervelli mandal for which the tribes were demanding for quite long.

Mallapur, which was a part of Indervelli mandal in the past, was clubbed with newly formed Sirikonda mandal as part of reorganization of districts taken up in 2016. Residents of the tiny village were strongly opposing the move and were requesting district authorities to reconsider their decision. Collector Divya played a vital role in repatriating the tribal habitation with parent mandal in March last.

In order to express their gratitude to the IAS officer and other authorities, the aboriginals organized a glittering programme and felicitated the Collector, SP, RDO, DSP and DRDO PD. They were all praise for Divya for making sustained efforts in transferring the village from Sirikonda mandal to Indervelli mandal, braving certain odds.

Speaking on the occasion, Divya suggested the Adivasis to encourage their children to pursue higher education and to crack placements in government sectors.

“I will visit Indervelli mandal once again following being promoted to the commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department after a period of five years. Then, I must notice transformation in your lives with indigenous youngsters getting jobs in various departments,” she asserted.

The IAS officer used the opportunity to spread a word on sanitation, recharging groundwater and greenery. “You should set example to other villages by keeping environs tidy and dump in a special yard by creating the facility soon. You must raise plants and dug water recharge pits. If you ensure cleanliness, you can easily get rid of seasonal fevers,” she told the dwellers of the village.

