Collector’s pat for Karimnagar dairy

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka appreciated the Karimnagar dairy management for operating the unit along with 70,000 dairy farmers during the last 20 years and wished the dairy more success and milestones in the future.

The dairy management organised ‘rangoli’ competitions as part of Sankranti celebrations on Thursday. About 400 people participated in competition. Participating in the celebrations, the Collector advised farmers that in addition to farming, they should also rear milch cattle to earn more money. He appreciated dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao for encouraging cultural programmes such as rangoli competitions besides introducing schemes for the welfare of dairy farmers.

Later, Shashanka gave away prizes and appreciation certificates to farmers’ children who excelled in studies and to those farmers who produced highest quantity of milk. He also provided financial assistance to the family members of deceased farmers. Managing Director of the dairy Shankar Reddy and others participated in the programme.

