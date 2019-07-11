Collectors urged to abide by NGT norms in Telangana

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary S K Joshi on Thursday urged the District Collectors to take steps for compliance of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions on the management of municipal solid wastes, bio-medical wastes, river pollution, air pollution and sand mining.

The compliance report for the districts would be the submitted to the NGT. Asking for constituting district level committees to address issues that turned out to be major challenges for environment protection, he directed the Collectors during a video conference to ensure that the minutes of the monthly meetings of the committee are sent to the government.

They should submit their quarterly reports also to the government. He said plans for solid waste management should be implemented effectively in at least three villages in every district in addition to the GHMC, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Siddipet, Sircilla, and Bodupppal by October 29.

He also insisted on taking steps to provide dump yard facility in every village and town. He said all the eleven insulator units being operated by the hospitals in the State should be tagged.

