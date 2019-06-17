College bus driver caught in inebriated condition in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Sangareddy: The driver of a private medical college was caught driving the college bus in an inebriated condition near Patancheru during vehicle checking conducted by RTA and Traffic Police near ICRISAT on Monday. According to RTA officials, they were checking the buses of private institutions when they caught the driver of MNR Medical College, Sangareddy drunk.

The driver was proceeding towards the medical college to pick up the students and Staff in Lingampally area. The RTA officials seized the bus and took the driver, Chitti, into custody. Meanwhile, the RTO, Patancheru, Raja Mohammad and CI (Traffic), Patancheru, Venu Kumar imposed fines on 12 other buses and one auto for illegally operating the vehicles.

