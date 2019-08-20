College staffer thrashed for misbehaving with student in Karimnagar

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Karimnagar: Students of an Engineering college beat up a laboratory staffer for allegedly harassing a girl student.

According to police, the victim, a BTech second year student of Jyothismathi Engineering College, on Monday attended JNTU external exam in Sri Chaitanya Engineering College, Thimmapur. A lab assistant B Venkatesh, working at Sri Chaitanya college, allegedly misbehaved with the girl by touching her inappropriately and asked her phone number. After finishing the exam, she divulged her classmates and friends about the same.

The Enraged students on Tuesday called up Venkatesh to Jyothismathi college and beat him black and blue after extracting an apology letter from him.

After being informed, Thimmapur police rushed to the spot and took the accused into their custody. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, an investigation is underway. Last month, similar incident was reported from the same college where Head of the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering, Surender, used to send obscene Whatsapp messages to a second year girl. The student union staged a protest at the college. Responding swiftly, the college management removed Surender from the college.

