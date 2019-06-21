Colleges allowed to collect admission fee

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday dealt with a batch of writ pleas filed by the managements of engineering and pharmaceutical colleges. The petitioners questioned the action of the state in not appointing chairman to the Telangana State Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee. They stated that the fixation process of the fee for the period 2019-20 to 2021-22 was affected due to the inaction of the state. The petitioners submitted that until the appointment of the Chairman, they may be allowed to continue with the fee fixed by them. Conceding to the proposal of the petitioners, the judge passed an interim order directing the state to allow the petitioners to collect the fee proposed by them.

Keep off civil disputes, police told

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ibrahimpatnam, Rachakonda not to interfere in civil disputes of people. Harish Gupta of Hyderabad filed a writ petition questioning the action of the police department in interfering with a civil dispute between the petitioner and a private party. The counsel for the petitioner, T Rahul, submitted that his client was being pressured by the police department to settle the dispute. He submitted that such undesirable involvement of the police in civil disputes would be detrimental to the image of the police department.

Plea on village status reserved

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy reserved for orders a writ plea filed by Neelam Bhagavan of Dharampuram village, Bayyaram, Khammam district. The petitioner sought directions to declare Dharampuram as a non-tribal village. The petitioner submitted that Dharampuram was not notified as a tribal village in a notification issued in 1949, but was adopted as a tribal village under the Scheduled Area in a subsequent order issued by the President. The Government Pleader submitted that there was no dispute regarding the tribal village status of Dharampuram as the same was confirmed by an earlier order of the court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter