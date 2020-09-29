Colleges to be included in polytechnic counselling

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijayasen Reddy, on Tuesday directed the inclusion of the colleges of Joseph Sriharsha and Mary Indraja Educational Society for the second round of counselling in polytechnic courses. The panel was modifying an earlier order of a single-judge at the instance of the petitioner society. The society had complained of inaction by the State government on the recommendation made by the Commissioner of Technical Education to start new courses in Diploma ie, 3D Animation and Graphics, Animation and Multimedia Technology and Fashion Technology approved by the AICTE for the academic year 2020-21. The judge disposed of the writ petition by directing the state to adjudicate and communicate the same to the petitioner within two weeks. The petitioner specifically pointed out that with the cut-off date going beyond the date given for the government to consider the recommendation, any decision would be purely academic and the college would lose out on admission for the academic year. The government pleader informed the court that the government had decided to grant NOC to the appellants and the same will be communicated to them. The panel directed that they be included in the list for the next round of counselling.

NIA notice

The same panel granted two weeks to the NIA to serve notice on Nalamasa Krishna, arrayed as an accused in a case under the Unlawful Activities Act following a raid of local police in the city. The NIA challenged the order of the Special Court contending that the statute bars grant of bail when there is prima facie evidence against the accused. In the course of the raid various incriminating materials, including electronic messages with the top brass of banned Maoist organisations, were seized. The accused were in touch with top Maoist leaders, and under the law there was a ban on grant of bail, it said.

Discom recruitment

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili granted two weeks to Northern Power Distribution Company in a writ plea challenging the process of recruitment in the area under its jurisdiction to the posts of Junior Assistants. The petitioner said the Reorganisation Act did not make any functional changes with regard to the territorial jurisdiction and as such persons who make it to the roster independent of which of the two States they belong must be considered for appointment. The recruitment follows a notification issued in April 2012.

Licence fee waiver sought

Justice Challa Kondada Ram suggested the Department of Health Medical and Family Welfare to consider waiving the licence fee of Ujjwal Sanitation Social Service Organisation. The petitioner being a contract licence holder of the public toilets at NIMS, Hyderabad, for 2019-20 sought directions to waive the fee from March 2020 onwards and also extend the period of contract from May 2020 for another period for the newly constructed toilets. The petitioner cited the suspension of the contract since March due to the pandemic. The government pleader pointed out that the case was not maintainable as the subject matter was contractual. However, suggesting the authorities to consider a waiver, the judge adjourned the case.

