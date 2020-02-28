Colleges to display ‘No Smoking’ boards now in Telangana

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad|: The Commissioner of Intermediate Education has asked the District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs), Nodal Officers, Principals of Junior Colleges in Telangana State to make the campuses ‘Tobacco Free’. The principals of junior colleges have been directed to display ‘No Smoking’ signboards across all the junior college campuses.

The Commissioner has also directed educational institutions to declare their campus as ‘Tobacco Free’ and coordinate with Voluntary Health Association of India (VHAI) to organise a half day sensitisation programme on tobacco control laws.

“It’s a welcome move on the part of Commissioner of Intermediate Education to focus on the important aspect of tobacco control. Such measures are important and play an important role in protecting the health of children in Telangana,” said Secretary Indian Dental Association, Deccan, Dr. A Srikanth.

The consumption of tobacco products is high in Telangana and according to Global Adult Tobacco Survey of India 2016-17, 17.8 per cent of adults i.e. 15 years and above in the State use tobacco in one form or other, a press release said.

According to VHAI, as per Section 6 of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA), there is a ban on the sale of tobacco to and by minors and prohibition on sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions. The COTPA also makes it mandatory for educational institutions to put-up mandatory signage with messages of no tobacco usage prominently near the main gate and on the boundary wall of the educational institutions.

