Colourblind is all about breaking barriers

By | Neha Rani Patel | Published: 12:42 am 9:34 pm

Courageous batsman, for whom cricket can break all barriers, Alvin Kallicharran has shared his life experiences from a plantation worker to becoming an international cricketer in his book named Colourblind.

Colourblind is an autobiography of a West Indies player who stands tall against all odds. This book will not give you instances of just prizes and honours, but it is more about of principles, virtues, values, role models which last a lifetime.

Famously called ‘Kalli’, Alvin has tried to put stories in a way that one can vividly picture every story of sacrifice, commitment and sporting spirit. He has padded up his life incidents in the book as if he is on a cricket field and he is just seeing ‘hand, ball bat’.

The tale of his life, spread across 13 chapters, is narrated in a simple and chronological order so one can have a clear picture of the ups and downs Kalli faced in his cricketing journey.

Each chapter ends with ‘Key Takeaways’ and ‘Action Steps’, which is worth taking as a ‘lesson learnt’ to gain more sporting spirit. This book will let you think beyond the boundaries of a cricket stadium as he has shared his journey from the 1970s to the 21st century, from a master to a mentor.

‘I have never worn a helmet; the only helmet I wear is a helmet of salvation’, a line from the book will take you to those cricket eras when there were no helmets and batsman used to face fast ball with courage and attention.

Colourblind ‘Kalli’ has mentioned about his colourful ideals, role models, devotion, rise, fall, and mistakes in his autobiography. The dynamic player tried to give you a scenario of political unrest and racism in the 1970s when apartheid movement was affecting every person but, he stands tough in those situations and made himself more resilient to face all these difficulties.

A fighter by nature, and cricketer by hard work, ‘Kalli’ gives credit for his achievements and tactics to his village days’ struggle… when dogs used to chase him in the morning, he used think it as a fitness trick. And that’s the spirit that he carries and the book reflects, from start to fnish!

Title of the book echoed the fact that on the cricket field, the ball sees no colour.

