Colourful procession marks Chhatrapati jayanti in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 390th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji was celebrated in the city on Wednesday by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maratha Navyuvak Mandal on Wednesday.

A procession was taken out from Puranapul to Imliban Park at Salar Jung Bridge in the Old City. The procession traversed through Jummerat Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Shanker Sher Hotel and reached the Salar Jung Bridge. The participants held a meeting and later paid floral tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at SJ Bridge.

Hundreds of persons dressed in traditional attire participated in the procession and danced along the route. A motorcycle rally was also taken out on the occasion by men and women. Small processions from Dhoolpet, Begum Bazaar and other areas joined the main procession. Voluntary organizations arranged food camps and drinking water camps on the procession route. At several places, stages were put on roadsides to welcome the procession.

The police made elaborate security arrangements for the procession. Traffic restrictions were put in place in a few areas resulting in traffic slow-down on the alternate routes suggested by the traffic police.

