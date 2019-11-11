Azad Day begins on colourful note

By | Published: 12:36 am 3:35 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) started week long celebrations to pay tribute the prominent freedom fighter and first education Minister of Independent India, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad with a colourful ceremony held at its Model School in Falaknuma here.

In his presidential address MANUU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz advised students to ponder over things before acceptance. Parents should focus on good upbringing of the children. He appreciated the Model School students for presenting a cultural programme with a message.

MLC Amin Jaffery exhorted students to avail different scholarships provided by Central and State governments.

In her address first Muslim female pilot from Hyderabad Syeda Salwa threw light on the advantages of the mixed society. She also highlighted the importance of girl child education.

Earlier, students of MANUU Model School presented a bouquet of cultural performances and won accolades from the audience.

A thematic dance performance ‘’Say no to Plastic’ touched one and all. Famous poet Allama Iqbal’s message to children and youth was enacted perfectly by Shaista and Nishat. Drama ‘Social Media and Our Youth’ delivered a thought provoking message to the students. Science, Arts and Crafts exhibition by students was also organised on the occasion. The week long celebrations will conclude on November 11.

